Hey parents, I've got some good news for you.

There's a cool, new afterschool program opening soon in Hamilton, NJ. It's called HYPE After School.

This is not your average after school program. This is the next level.

How excited will your child be to head to SkyZone Hamilton after school? Oh yeah. Get ready for afternoons filled with fun. I bet you'll hear a lot of complaining when it's time to go home. Ha ha.

Responding to the sudden closing of FitKidz a few weeks ago that left many area-families in a jam with no after school care, a group of community leaders quickly formed the new HYPE program to fill the need.

HYPE stands for Hamilton Youth Play Experience.

Get our free mobile app

It's for ages 5-11 attending any of the public and private schools in the area. Children attending Hamilton Township schools can be picked up from school and brought to SkyZone. There's also a drop-off option for Hamilton schools and all other area schools.

The program runs until 6pm each school night. There will be planned activities and of course, lots of play time. Your child's worked hard in school all day long, let after school be playtime. You can relax knowing you have quality care.

The new Hype After School program officially kicks off Monday, November 6th. Space is limited, so apply today. Click here for an application.

I spoke with Josh Harry, Regional Director of SkyZone Trampoline Park, and one of the founding members of HYPE and he's beyond excited to get this new, exciting program going.

Harry shared the group's mission: "At HYPE, we champion the transformative power of play for every child in our community. Rooted in a belief that growth, creativity, and connection flourish through play, we strive to foster environments where children can explore, imagine, and thrive."

I wish HYPE After School was around when my kids were younger. It sounds like a ton of fun. They would have loved it.

For more details, click here.

Hurry, spots are limited. Apply today.

Illegal Names You Can't Name Your Baby in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna