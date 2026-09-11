You're sure to have some fall fun at one of Mercer County's most popular events next weekend.

Hopewell Harvest Fair is September 19

The Hopewell Harvest Fair is back for 2026 and will take place on Saturday, September 19 from 9:45 AM - 4 PM at Hopewell Elementary School on Princeton Avenue.

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Going on for over thirty years, thousands of people in the community and beyond gather each year to enjoy contests, games, entertainment, food, and more.

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Enter your pooch in the Doggie Dress Up Contest

There will be a Doggie Dress Up Contest. How cute is this? It's a good thing I'm not a judge. I wouldn't be able to pick a winner. I'd want to crown them all winners. The categories include Funniest Costume, Most Creative, and Best in Show. Registration and line up time is 11 AM.

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All skill levels are welcome to participate in the Hopewell Harvest Fair Photo Contest. The categories this year include community, sports/action, texture, bloom, and picture taken from your phone. Awards will be given in two groups: 14 & under and 15 & up. Click here for the rules.

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Registration for the bake-off ends September 17

What would a good, old-fashioned Harvest Fair be without a bake-off? If you'd like to enter, you must register by September 17. If you're interested, click here for this year's categories.

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There's so much more fun planned, so save the date. This is a day you won't want to miss.

Volunteers are needed for tasks during Hopewell Harvest Fair

Harvest Fair organizers are looking for volunteers for two hour shifts on Fair day. Help is needed to set up, sell tickets, take tickets, monitor the entrance, clean up, and more. If you need volunteer hours, this would be a fun way to earn them. Click here for more details and to sign up.

The Hopewell Harvest Fair is Saturday, September 19 at Hopewell Elementary School (35 Princeton Avenue). The rain date is Saturday, October 3. Go on out and join the fun.