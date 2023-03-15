Honeygrow to Replace Melt Shop in Langhorne, PA
Health conscious fast casual restaurant, Honeygrow, is opening another location in our area, according to Levittown Now.
It's taking over the space where the Melt Shop was in the Lincoln Plaza shopping center on East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, next to Five Guys.
This will be a great place to stop and eat when I'm shopping at the HomeGoods and Michael's craft store in that strip center.
You may not have even realized that the Melt Shop closed a few weeks ago until the Honeygrow coming soon sign went up last week.
Honeygrow opened another new location in Hamilton Marketplace, on Route 130 in Hamilton Township, NJ a few months ago. Other New Jersey locations include Marlton, Cherry Hill, New Brunswick, and Hoboken as well as locations in Upper Bucks County and near the Willow Grove Mall in PA.
I had never heard of Honeygrow until the opening of the Hamilton location, so did a quick Google search...it looks great. The restaurant's website says the goal of Honeygrow is to "bring people together through wholesome and simple foods." They specialize in "craveable and customizable stir-frys, salads, and honeybars."
You can check out the menu here. Everything looks delicious. You'll be able to order online, you can earn rewards and they'll hold a fundraiser for your organization.
The chain got it's start in Philadelphia back in 2012 and has gained in popularity over the years as society has trended towards healthier eating habits.
No opening date has been announced yet for this new Langhorne Honeygrow location, but, I'll keep an eye out and let you know as soon as I find out.