Health conscious fast casual restaurant, Honeygrow, is opening another location in our area, according to Levittown Now.

It's taking over the space where the Melt Shop was in the Lincoln Plaza shopping center on East Lincoln Highway in Langhorne, next to Five Guys.

Google Google loading...

This will be a great place to stop and eat when I'm shopping at the HomeGoods and Michael's craft store in that strip center.

You may not have even realized that the Melt Shop closed a few weeks ago until the Honeygrow coming soon sign went up last week.

Get our free mobile app

Honeygrow opened another new location in Hamilton Marketplace, on Route 130 in Hamilton Township, NJ a few months ago. Other New Jersey locations include Marlton, Cherry Hill, New Brunswick, and Hoboken as well as locations in Upper Bucks County and near the Willow Grove Mall in PA.

I had never heard of Honeygrow until the opening of the Hamilton location, so did a quick Google search...it looks great. The restaurant's website says the goal of Honeygrow is to "bring people together through wholesome and simple foods." They specialize in "craveable and customizable stir-frys, salads, and honeybars."

You can check out the menu here. Everything looks delicious. You'll be able to order online, you can earn rewards and they'll hold a fundraiser for your organization.

The chain got it's start in Philadelphia back in 2012 and has gained in popularity over the years as society has trended towards healthier eating habits.

No opening date has been announced yet for this new Langhorne Honeygrow location, but, I'll keep an eye out and let you know as soon as I find out.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.