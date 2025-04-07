Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, NJ Announces Opening Date for Tulip Festival

This is the news we've all been waiting for.

Holland Ridge Farms Tulip Festival Starts April 11

I couldn't be more excited to tell you that the U-Pick Tulip Festival at Holland Ridge Farms in Cream Ridge, NJ will be kicking off on April 11.

Yippee.

There are over 8 million tulips

I just love seeing the more than 8 million colorful tulips. It's truly a breathtaking scene.

Did you know it was recently voted the #1 Tulip Festival in the United States? Yes, it was...and it's right here in New Jersey.

Tickets are on sale now

When an opening date is announced is also when tickets go on sale, so hurry and get your tickets before they sell out.

Here's a pro tip for you. Go and visit during the week if you can, it's much less crowded than on the weekends.

There are so many fun things to do while you're at Holland Ridge Farms. Of course, pick and take a million pics of the tulips (there are a ton of cool photo props).

There will be food trucks

There are food trucks (here's the schedule) and a bakery.

On Saturdays and Sundays, there is a Farmers and Makers Market.

Pony rides for the kids

Also on the weekends, there are pony rides and horse and carriage rides (would be an awesome way to propose, don't you think?).

The new Windmill will be officially open.

Private gator rides are new for this year

New for this year, you can reserve a private, chauffeur-driven gator ride so you can cruise around the tulip farm in style.

You can meet friendly farm animals, grab souvenirs from the two gift shops, and more.

There's a lot to learn about this cool farm before you go, so click here for all the information. 

Enjoy.

