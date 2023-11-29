Ring In The Holiday Season With This NJ Food Tour

There is no better way to enjoy the holiday season than to celebrate with family and friends. No matter if the holidays mean staying in or going out, there are so many memories to be made this time of year with the people you love.

If you’re in the holly jolly mood and are ready to celebrate all December long, Beyond the Plate Food Tours has the perfect event for you. It seems like they will be hosting a holiday-themed food and drink tour in both Jersey City and Somerville this holiday season, which are both amazing places to check out the local restaurants and bars in the area.

Once you sign up for the event, you’ll be taken to “4 to 5 of the most delicious, crowd-pleasing and unique places in town.” according to Beyond The Plate Food Tours. I was looking online and have seen some of the cutest cocktails and mouth-watering foods that you’ll be able to try yourself on this tour.

According to the site, it seems like Jersey City will offer 3 stops along the tour while the Somerville tour will include 4 stops. The capacity of the bar crawl is only 10 people, so if you’re interested make sure to act fast.

You can also book private tours and corporate events as well. If you’re interested in this holiday-themed bar and food crawl, you can get more details on Beyond The Plate’s website here.

Click here for Jersey City bar crawl details and if you’re looking for Somerville details, click here! Happy Holidays!

