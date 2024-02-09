Get Spooky This Valentine’s Day in Philadelphia, PA

Spooky and Valentine's Day have pretty much nothing to do with each other. I love all things Halloween so this is for sure something that I would love to get to do.

If you and your Valentine share the same love for horror movies, haunted houses, Halloween, or anything of the sort, this is without a doubt for you. Lincoln Mill Haunted House is putting on a super unique type of Valentine's Day experience for you and your partner this weekend.

Viktor's Valentine is a Valentine's Day-themed haunted house located in Manayunk that will have you scared to death on the most romantic holiday of the year.

That makes total sense, right? If you're like me, Valentine's Day is just a little overrated.

You force yourself to get dressed up with your partner to go out for an expensive meal with a fixed menu and to be honest, this would beat any romantic experience you could do this coming Wednesday.

If you're into all things haunted this is for sure the event to go to with your Valentine this weekend. Lincoln Mill Haunted House is located in Philadelphia, PA at 4100 Main Street and you can buy your tickets now directly on their website.

A single entry ticket is currently selling for $35 and the "Lover's Paiir" is selling for $65.

If you're interested in checking out this horrifying Valentine's Day experience, you can find all the information you need right on the official Lincoln Mill Haunted House website.