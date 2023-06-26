Gordon Ramsay Spotted Dining At This New Jersey Restaurant

Gordon Ramsay is one of the most recognizable faces in the culinary world and he was just recently spotted at an Asbury Park restaurant a few days ago.

Gordon Ramsay is a celebrity chef and the host of multiple cooking shows like Kitchen Nightmares, Hell’s Kitchen and Master Chef. Gordon posted on his official Facebook page at The Black Swan Public House which is located in Asbury Park and is a big hit within the community.

It seems as though Gordon Ramsay is good friends with the head chef at the restaurant, Chef James Avery. In the Facebook post, Gordon named this restaurant “one of Jersey’s best” so if you haven’t had a chance to eat here before, you have to go because it’s Gordon Ramsay approved!

He posed alongside Chef James Avery outside of the extremely scenic front entrance of the restaurant and also posted some pics of his food. It looks like he had the Lollipop Wings as an appetizer and then moved on to the Fish and Chips platter afterward.

It’s always so amazing when celebrity chefs like this come to the area and try some of the local restaurants because New Jersey is full of amazing dining experiences just like The Black Swan Public House!

They have a great menu full of brunch, lunch, and dinner options that you can check out on the restaurant’s website! It’s a great way to check out some of Gordon Ramsay’s favorite spots in the state without breaking the bank.

The Black Swan Public House is located at 601 Mattison Avenue, Asbury Park and you can check out their full website and menu here.

