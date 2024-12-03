When it comes to cleaning out your house, Goodwill stores are often the first place people think of.

We can all admit it feels great to know your old stuff can find a new home and support a good cause at the same time. Although you want to do some good while donating, not everything in your donation pile is a good fit for the donation bin at Goodwill.

Believe it or not, Goodwill has a list of rules about what you can and cannot donate at their locations.

We’ve all been at that point in the donation process where you stand there and think to yourself, “Will this be useful to someone else, or is it just trash?”.

Sure, most of us know not to toss broken items or actual garbage into the donation box, but the list of items you shouldn’t donate includes things you probably wouldn’t expect.

Some items are prohibited because of safety concerns, legal restrictions, or because they’re just impractical.

So, if you’re gearing up for your next donation drop-off, it’s worth taking a second to read this list and see what’s on the “do not donate” list.

What Items Can You Not Donate To Goodwill in New Jersey?

Large appliances: refrigerators, stoves, washers, dryers, air conditioners, and similar equipment

Non-functional small appliances: any smaller devices that are broken or unusable

Baby gear: recalled items, car seats, cribs, walkers, playpens, etc.

Bowling equipment: bowling balls or related gear

Carpet and padding: rugs, carpet remnants, or padding materials

Clothing in poor condition: items that are heavily soiled, stained, wet, or damp

Construction materials: doors, sinks, cabinets, and other building supplies

Personal care products: cosmetics, fragrances, skincare, or hygiene items

Weapons: knives, swords, firearms, martial arts weapons, etc.

Gas grills: propane-powered or similar outdoor grills

Food items: perishable or non-perishable foods

Damaged furniture: pieces that are ripped, stained, or broken and cannot be resold

Encyclopedias: outdated or obsolete book collections

Fireworks: any pyrotechnic materials

Heaters: kerosene or electric heaters

Lawn equipment: lawnmowers, weed wackers, or similar tools

Building supplies: lumber, scrap metal, or iron

Bedding: mattresses, waterbeds, or box springs

Medical devices: oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, CPAP machines

Toxic substances: paint, pesticides, aerosols, or other hazardous materials

Pianos: full-size or electric pianos

Propane tanks: used or empty tanks

Sofa beds: convertible couches with fold-out beds

Tires and rims: vehicle tires, rims, or wheels

Plumbing fixtures: toilets, sinks, or similar items

Recyclables: glass, newspapers, office paper, magazines, plastics, etc.

Typewriters: both manual and electric models

Some items may seem like no-brainers, but Goodwill has had to turn plenty of people away for trying to donate items exactly like the things mentioned on this list.

If your annual house cleanout is coming soon and you’re looking to donate, make sure to take a look at this list before you do it! You can check the full details oon their website, here.

