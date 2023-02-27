Here's a new reason to root for the Philadelphia Flyers this season. Every time the pro Philadelphia ice hockey team wins a home game, Insomnia Cookies will give you a free cookie. Wow. What's that old saying? "If it's free, it's for me."

Keep reading for more details.

Insomnia Cookie has just been named "The Official Cookie of the Philadelphia Flyers." They know what's good. There's nothing like Insomnia's warm, gooey cookies. The classic chocolate chip is my favorite.

Insomnia Cookies/Comcast Spectacor Insomnia Cookies/Comcast Spectacor loading...

There are now two new Insomnia Cookies locations in the Wells Fargo Center, so stop by for some treats when you're catching a game.

A limited selection of Insomnia Cookies will be available at the concession stands throughout the arena and as a choice of a dessert in the suites. You'll also be able to get Insomnia's phenomenal cookie'wich...their version of an ice cream sandwich. They're sooo good.

This will be the first time Insomnia Cookies will have locations in an arena.

Insomnia Cookies/Comcast Spectacor Insomnia Cookies/Comcast Spectacor loading...

Back to the new free cookie deal. The day after a Philadelphia Flyers home game win, you'll get a free classic cookie with any purchase. Nice. You just have to go to a Philly area Insomnia Cookies and show their app. Love it.

Did you know the Insomnia Cookies company was founded at the University of Pennsylvania? Yup. It's a Philly Thing too.

Get our free mobile app

Dan Wise, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Philadelphia Flyers and Wells Fargo Center said in a press release, "With two brand-new locations at the new Wells Fargo Center, fans at more than 200 events a year will be able to enjoy Philadelphia's most beloved cookies at the city's premier destination for sports and entertainment. It's also strengths our commitment to bringing the best local food and beverage offerings Philadelphia has to offer to Wells Fargo Center."

For more information, click here.

LOOK: The Philadelphia Zoo Welcomes Two Sloth Bear Cubs! Here's a first look at the bear-y adorable new arrivals at the Philadelphia Zoo!