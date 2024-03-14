If you need to fuel up in South Jersey, it's best to steer clear of this one for a while.

The Conoco gas station located at 1901 Admiral Wilson Boulevard in Camden New Jersey is facing major violations and fines after supplying customers with bad gasoline that caused over a dozen cars to break down, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

What was the problem with the gasoline? The supply was contaminated with water.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Get our free mobile app

According to the City of Camden Division of Weights and measures, the gas lines were found to have 78% water in its supply! As a result, they were forced to shut off operations on Monday.

That's right, customers were literally getting more water than gasoline - by a LOT.

As expensive as gas is these days, you would be p'ed off too if you found out that you were paying for more water, right? Needless to say, customers were furious.

Some who had filled up their tanks at this Conoco told ABC 7 that they were left stranded on the highway when their car broke down as a result.

READ MORE: Nirvana Dispensary is Coming Soon to Mount Laurel, New Jersey

This isn't the first time it's happened

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Oddly enough, the same thing happened at the same location this past January. The gas pipes were contaminated with 58% flood water. The gas station closed for inspection, and then reopened once it passed.

What's next for the Camden Conoco gas station?

Angry customers believe they should be shut down for good, but they could be in for another hefty fine. For the incident in January they were slapped with a $25,000 fine.

A PSA For Anyone Who Plans On Moving to NJ From New Jersey residents themselves, this is what you need to know before moving to The Garden State! Gallery Credit: Gianna