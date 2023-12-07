We finally know what's going to be moving into the old Macy's store in Neshaminy Mall.

Bucks County Courier Times is reporting that the vacant department store is about to become something really cool. The space is being turned into an "indoor-outdoor state-of-the-art gym and entertainment center with restaurant, boxing rings, pool and nine-hole golf course." Wow. It's going to be big...200,000-square-feet.

If you're into the whole pickleball craze, there's going to be 20 courts. The pool isn't going to be your ordinary pool to swim laps either, it will be more of a Vegas-style pool. It will even have a barber shop.

Get our free mobile app

Fusion Gym will be a newer concept of the mix of a traditional gym and an entertainment facility. I have a feeling it's going to be the talk of the town.

The owner, Tony Chowdhury is taking advantage of the current economic situation where traditional malls are struggling because more and more people are shopping online.

Many abandoned stores are available for cheap and are being transformed into entertainment venues. That's exactly what's in the works at Neshaminy Mall.

Google Google loading...

This will be Fusion Gym's second Bucks County location, and Chowdhury's fourth new concept gym/entertainment complex.

The Mayor of Bensalem is thrilled with the plans saying in the article, "It could be the spark that the mall needs." I agree.

The transformation is expected to be finished and ready to open in the next year.

It sounds so cool doesn't it? I'll keep you updated.

Neshaminy Mall is located at 707 Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, PA.

LOOK: Biggest snowfalls recorded in Pennsylvania history Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Pennsylvania using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Gallery Credit: Stacker