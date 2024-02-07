Frontier Airlines Adds 10 New Routes from Philadelphia With $19 Fares
A popular low-fare air carrier has announced that they'll be offering new routes from Philadelphia
Frontier will serve a total of 39 destinations from PHL that'll make for an average of 44 daily departures this summer, and you can board these flights VERY cheap... for a limited time.
The new destinations that will be offered by Frontier Airlines range from the East Coast to the Midwest.
The best part? routes from Philadelphia, both new and existing, are featured within the Frontier Loves Philly Sale.
So that means that these cities will be offering intro fares of $19 from Philadelphia International Airport. We have a list of those cities posted below, and we have details on what you need to do take advantage of this offer.
Frontier Airlines is celebrating the news, which marks a 47% increase in departures offered over the previous year.
"PHL will see the second largest increase in daily departures on Frontier this summer among our major operational bases," Frontier Airlines Barry Biffle said in a press release.
Frontier Airlines Adds New Routes & $19 Fares For A Very Limited Time
- Knoxville - service starts May 16 - Offered 3 times a week
- Portland, Maine - service starts May 16 - Offered 3 times a week
- Milwaukee - service starts May 16 - Offered 3 times a week
- Detroit - service starts May 16 - Offered daily
- Chicago O'Hare - service starts May 21 - Offered daily
- Indianapolis - service starts May 21 - Offered 3 times a week
- Columbus -service starts May 21 - Offered 3 times a week
- St. Louis - service starts May 22 - Offered 4 times a week
- Kansas City - service starts May 22 - Offered 3 times a week
- Pensacola - service starts May 22 - Offered 3 times a week
These cities join two others, which were recently announced in recent months by Frontier Airlines:
- Minneapolis St. Paul - service starts May 21 - Offered daily
- Pittsburgh - service starts May 16 - Offered 2 times daily
You can click here to learn more about this sale. All flights must be booked by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 9. You can read more about the restrictions here.
However, if you want to take advantage of this offer this is VERY limited time clearly for booking on the Frontier Airlines website at FlyFrontier.com.
“We’re thrilled to make this announcement today with Frontier Airlines as it expands its summer flights out of Philadelphia by 47%,” Atif Saeed, CEO of the Department of Aviation.
