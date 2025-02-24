If you stop to eat at a Wendy's in the near future you may have a very different experience in the drive-thru line.

According to USA Today, it may not be a human taking your order anymore.

Huh? Keep reading.

Google Google loading...

Typically, when ordering your Dave's Double, or your Baconator, or a delicious Frosty, you're greeted by the voice of a friendly store employee asking you what you'd like to order, repeating your order, telling you how much your order is, and asking you to drive around.

Wendy's adding AI to its drive-thru

Soon, AI is taking over the Wendy's drive-thru in about 600 locations across the country. The fast food chain previously did a test of the technology at about 100 restaurants and it was successful.

Wendy's is calling it "FreshAI", an ordering assistant.

Google Google loading...

The new technology is meant to improve the customer's experience

CEO of Wendy's, Kirk Tanner, said FreshAI "improves the customer experience and enable some labor efficiencies in our restaurants."

Tanner says it's continually improving and the company has confidence in its ability to help customers place their orders.

Wendy's has a limited edition Thin Mints Frosty

Wendy's has a new Thin Mints Frosty, available now for a limited time.

Yes, it's after the mega-popular Girl Scout cookie, and from what my friends have told me, it tastes just like the chocolate-covered cookies.

READ MORE: New Stimulus Check Could Be Coming for PA & NJ

Are you a dipper? Do you dip your French Fries right into your Frosty?

If you are, don't be ashamed, you're not alone. It's one of life's little pleasures.

No word on which Wendy's locations will have this new AI technology at the drive-thru, but, it may be yours, so be on the lookout.