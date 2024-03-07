Who wants free ice cream? Yeah, I thought so.

Don't worry, you'll be able to get some very soon.

Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen is March 19

Save the date. Dairy Queen is once again doing its Free Cone Day on the first day of spring, Tuesday, March 19th at participating locations. Yippee.

We've been getting a little taste of spring here and there with temperatures soaring into the 60s a few times over the last week or so, and that has many people longing for not just spring but their favorite spring treats.

Hopefully, it's a nice warm day to enjoy your free ice cream, but even if it's not, free ice cream will brighten up your day.

You'll get a free small vanilla cone at participating Dairy Queen locations

If you've never been to Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen before, it's fun. Here's how it works. It's not hard. You just visit your local Dairy Queen (it can't be delivery) and you'll get a free small vanilla cone. That's it. Told you it was easy.

There's no coupon, no promo code, you don't have to purchase anything in order to get the free cone, you just show up in person to your local Dairy Queen (not in a mall) and it's yours.

There are Dairy Queen locations in Hamilton and East Windsor, NJ.

This is Dairy Queen's way of saying, "Happy Spring." Yup, they're kicking off treat szn with free ice cream. Isn't that nice of them? I think so.

Rita's Free Ice Day is also March 19

Let's not pretend we don't know about a certain Italian Ice shop all over the area have free ice day on that same day to celebrate the first day of spring.

I'm sure your tummy has room for another free, cool treat. Click here for all the details.

You're welcome. Enjoy.

