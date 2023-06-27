Here’s Where to Find The Most Over-the-Top Treat in NJ

Whoa. Have you ever seen anything so beautiful in your life? Are you drooling yet? Your sweet tooth is going to love this.

It's the Fried Oreo Cheesecake Pancakes at Brownstone Pancake Factory and they've been named the Most Over-the-Top Treat in New Jersey by the Food Network.

It definitely deserves the title. Look at them. It's like a work of art. Haha. Yes, those are fried Oreos on top of that huge stack on pancakes.

The Food Network says, "This favorite at the Brownstone Pancake Factory is more dessert than breakfast."

You may need some friends to help you eat them. I'm sure they're up for the challenge.

The Fried Oreo Cheesecake Pancakes aren't the only over-the-top items at Brownstone Pancake Factory. The menu is filled with them.

Check these out...wowza...they have a featured Ultimate Insane Milkshake of the Week.

These are colorful and cute. Those are Fruity Pebbles on top of cheesecake pancakes. Oh my.

Oh my gosh...are you ready for the Chips Ahoy Cookie Waffle Tower? I am.

The Brownstone Pancake Factory just opened its Freehold location in March. It's on Route 9 where the old Perkins Restaurant and Bakery was for over 30 years.

There are three other Brownstone Pancake Factory locations in Brick Township, Englewood Cliffs, and Edgewater.

Besides the most amazing pancake creations, there are also omelets, waffles, burgers, quesadillas, paninis, melts, chicken dishes, pasta and so much more.

You certainly won't leave hungry.

To check out the complete menu, click here.

You'll probably be taking a trip there soon. How could you resist?

