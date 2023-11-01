Here's a house that will make you say "Holy moly!!"

Right in Flemington, NJ, there stands a remarkable testament to architectural transformation: an age-old church reborn as a sleek and sophisticated modern home! This once-hallowed space has undergone a breathtaking metamorphosis, seamlessly blending its historic charm with contemporary design elements.

Welcome to 198 Locktown Flemington Rd in Flemington - originally a church built in 1902, complete with a graveyard! It's recently been remodeled into a 3 bed, 3 bath residence, and it's hit the market on Zillow, with an asking price of $650,000.

Looking at the outside of this church-turned-home, you might picture rickety wooden floors, cracked paint, spider webs, rusty plumbing, and a dead, musty smell in the air.

Throw those images out of your head, because the inside is absolutely stunning.

The interior has been redesigned to become fresh and airy with tons of open space and natural light.

If you're the type of person who craves something extraordinarily unique with history, yet you still want the comfort and beauty of modernity, this couldn't be more perfect.

I can't help but think it's the type of place perfect for a young, modern day Gomez and Morticia Addams. Wait until you see the rest of it.

Let's take a closer look inside!

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

