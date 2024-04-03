Casting Call! You Could Be an Extra in a Timothée Chalamet Movie in New Jersey!

Want to be on the big screen with one of the brightest stars in Hollywood? Now you can!

You may have heard that Timothée Chalamet, lead star of the upcoming Bob Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown', will be on location filming in several locations in New Jersey through June! They'll be filming in various locations in Passaic, Hudson, Essex and Cape May Counties.

Catching a glimpse of Chalamet would be cool enough on its own, but what's even cooler is that the filmmakers are looking for extras in Cape May, New Jersey to be in the movie!

The movie will focus on a point in music history when Bob Dylan played an electric guitar at a folk festival in 1965, which was shocking and controversial at the time. The event took place in Newport, but Cape May will be the location to depict that day in history.

'A Complete Unknown' is looking for extras!

Calling all locals! Now you can be in the audience of that iconic festival in 1965.

"Grant Wilfley Casting is seeking locals to work as background aka extras in a feature film shooting in Cape May, NJ May 12-16, 2024. Scenes take place in 1965 at a concert," the casting call reads.

In order to be considered, there are a few requirements:

Ok to work interior and exterior

Have no wool allergies

Ok with period appropriate haircuts and facial hair

Ok with working around smoke

If you're cast, you'll have to attend a costume fitting in Jersey City before shooting. Transportation from Cape May to Jersey City and then back again will be provided. So cool!

During filming transportation to or from Cape May will NOT be provided. Hotel accommodations won't be provided either.

How can I sign up to be an extra?

To apply to be an extra, send an email to brothers@gwcnyc.com with information about yourself:

Name and phone number

Height, Weight, Current clothing and shoe size

Are you ok being clean shaven/getting period haircut if needed

Are you over the age of 18

Do you have visible tattoos

Are you a Cape May local

What dates are you available from 5/12 - 5/16

Attach a clear, full body photo of yourself

More information HERE! You could be on the big screen soon!