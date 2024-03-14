Can you imagine getting a big bouquet of flowers delivered to your house from a mega music star? I think I would faint. Ha ha.

That's exactly what happened to a lucky 7-year-old girl from Drexil Hill, PA. Wait 'til you hear who the mega music star is.

Zoe Erianna just got the surprise of her life when a big, beautiful bouquet of flowers, with a sweet note attached, showed up on her doorstep from none other than Beyoncé.

Whoa. This is a big deal.

Local news outlets captured the moment, including NBC 10 Philadelphia.

If you're like me, you are probably wondering why a little girl from Pennsylvania would get flowers from Queen Bey.

Well, Zoe is a musical whiz. She was able to replicate the opening of Beyoncé's wildly popular country-ish song, Texas Hold 'Em in about 10 minutes.

Watch below:

The Instagram video of Zoe playing the song went viral and it also got the attention of Beyoncé herself.

Beyoncé was so impressed that she sent Zoe flowers, a teddy bear, and a handwritten note that said, "Your rendition of Texas Hold 'Em brought me so much joy. You are brilliant. Please keep it up."

I'm sure she'll never forget that moment. How exciting.

You may have seen Zoe on NBC-TV's America's Got Talent which is a reality show featuring talented people from all over the world showcasing their talents.

Zoe instantly became a favorite of the judges and the audience.

She now has over 500,000 Instagram followers.

Check out how amazing she is by clicking here.

Zoe, great job. You're crazy-talented.

