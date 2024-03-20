Oh no, Donuts Time Cafe in Hamilton (Mercer County) has been sold.

I know what you're thinking. I'm kind of freaking out. It's not closing though.

It has a new owner, according to the cafe's Facebook post.

The post read in part, "A new family will carry on the legacy. We will miss you & appreciate all of you. Your choice to include our food into your celebrations, get-togethers, breakfasts, and 'treat yourself' moments made a difference. It made a difference for us and our family."

Umm...will the donuts be the same? I really hope so. I wonder if the recipe was left behind as part of the deal? They're some of the best donuts around.

The donuts are award-winning. They were voted New Jersey's best donuts by NJ.com. I'm sure there many people who agree.

Donuts Time Cafe's donuts are freshly made daily, in the most delicious flavors with the best toppings like cereal, candy, cookies...I'm sure you'll love them all.

There are also the cutest themed donuts for special occasions and holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, St. Patrick's Day, Easter, Mother's Day, Super Bowl, birthdays, you name it, they do it.

The big donut cakes are really good too...a unique idea for a fun time.

Donut Time Cafe is more than just donuts. There are also breakfast sandwiches, chocolate croissants, avocado toast, eggs...something for everyone.

I'm crossing my fingers that everything stays the same and you can still enjoy these amazing donuts.

Donut Time Cafe is located at 1280 Route 33, right across from Moe's in a little strip center, in Hamilton, NJ (Mercer County).

