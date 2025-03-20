Another day, another report of a retail chain closing stores. Sigh.

Dollar General is closing almost 100 stores

USA Today is reporting Dollar General will be closing close to 100 U.S. locations soon.

"As we look to build on the substantial progress we made on our Back to Basics work in fiscal 2024, we believe this review was appropriate to further strengthen the foundation of our business, Todd Vasos said, Dollar General's Chief Executive Officer.

Google Google loading...

Vasos continued, "While the number of closings represents less than one percent of our overall store base, we believe this decision better positions us to serve our customers and communities."

Get our free mobile app

Underperforming Dollar General stores are targeted for closure

The company decided which Dollar General locations to close based on store performance and how it was expected to perform in the future.

There are over 20,000 Dollar General, pOpshelf, DG Market, and DGX stores in 48 out of the 50 U.S. states.

Google Google loading...

Ninety-six Dollar General locations that are expected to close and forty five of its pOpshelf stores. pOpshelf is an off-shoot of Dollar General.

If you're unfamiliar with pOpshelf, like I was, it's affordable stuff for your home, some seasonal decor, cleaning supplies, party supplies, and more.

The first Dollar General opened back in 1955 in Springfield, Kentucky.

Google Google loading...

It was converted from Turner's Department Store to Dollar General after Cal Tuner Sr. became fascinated by "Dollar Days" at big department stores in Nashville and Louisville.

Today's shoppers are attracted to lower price tags

I've noticed a shift in my shopping habits (my friends too). We all now gravitate towards lower priced stores.

I love a good deal. I love getting nice things for less. Dollar General is the perfect place for that, so I hope none of the locations near me close.

READ MORE: Forever 21 Closing All U.S. Stores

Dollar General has not yet released which locations will be closing.

For more details, click here.

Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll