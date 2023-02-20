The secret is out. An Italian market in Robbinsville is going to featured on the Food Network once again on Friday night (February 24, 2023). How exciting. I love seeing local places on TV.

You guessed it. It's Dolce and Clemente Italian Gourmet Market in the Robbinsville Town Center on Route 33.

Get our free mobile app

The Food Network show is called Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives: Triple D Nation.

Triple D Nation premiered in the summer of 2018, a spin-off of Guy Fieri's wildly popular show, Diners, Drive In and Dives.

Triple D Nation shows Guy going back to some of his favorite spots from Diners, Drive Ins and Dives, saying hi and seeing how they're doing since his last visit. Of course, he'll be eating his favorite menu items and trying new ones.

The first time Fieri stopped by Dolce and Clemente's in 2017, he loved the prosciutto bread (don't we all?). After taking a bite Fieri said, "The depth of flavor in this is massive." I wonder what's he'll discover this time. There's so much to choose from.

The show description on the Food Network website reads in part, "From coast to coast, Guy Fieri's wrapping up all kinds of grub. In Robbinsville, New Jersey, real deal Italian dishes like prosciutto bread and chicken parm are served straight out of the deli case."

The new episode will air a few times, Friday, February 24th at 9pm, Saturday, February 25th at 12am and Saturday, March 4th at 12am.

I can't wait to see it.

Dolce and Clemente Italian Gourmet Market is located at 2 North Commerce Square #101 in Robbinsville Town Center just off Route 33.

NJ Restaurants Featured on The Food Network That Are Now CLOSED I did a little research and found out that these once "seen on tv" restaurants aren't open anymore.