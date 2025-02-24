America’s Dirtiest Hotel Chain has 115 PA Locations

I’m sure we can all agree that going on vacation is one of the best feelings for the average person. You get to unplug from everyday life for a while and just relax.

Gathering all of your loved ones and flying to a new place to just escape reality for a little while is such a great feeling.

When I go on vacation, I find myself to be a little bit of a clean freak. I don’t like to get into my hotel bed without pulling back the sheets and checking for bed bugs or Lysol wiping the light switches and bathroom surfaces.

People may think I’m crazy for this, and maybe I am, but it makes me feel better knowing I did this before my stay.

A lot of people are with me when it comes to overthinking the cleanliness of a hotel room. If I could pick up my house and bring it with me on a vacation, I would.

I can’t normally get super comfortable in a hotel even when I’m supposed to be on vacation and relaxing.

When it comes to staying in a hotel, sometimes I can’t even get comfortable in the nicest of places let alone in spots that aren’t exactly considered to be the greatest.

If you’re like me, there’s one hotel chain that’s not considered to be one of the better ones.

What Is Considered to Be The Dirtiest Hotel Chain In America?

According to The Travel, one hotel chain that has roughly 115 locations in Pennsylvania is considered to be the dirtiest in the U.S.

According to this list, Hampton Hotels is ranked the #1 dirtiest hotel chain in America. They’re usually very affordable and not rated terribly online, so this was shocking to me!

I’m sure it depends on which location you stay in and if it’s been renovated recently or not.

A lot of Hampton Hotels are rated within the 3-4 star range on Trip Advisor, but maybe this is only in major cities. You can check out the full list here.

