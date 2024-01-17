There's been a star sighting at a popular Bordentown City restaurant.

Jersey Shore star, Deena Buckner and her cutie husband, Chris were spotted having dinner at Toscano Ristorante and Steak House on Farnsworth Avenue on Sunday night (January 14th).

The couple was celebrating Deena's 37th birthday. Her birthday was a few days before on January 12th. Her Instagram post from the restaurant read, "Aging like fine wine #37," with a wink face emoji.

Deena and Chris were kind enough to chat with other customers who recognized them. A couple from Robbinsville grabbed a picture with them as they left the restaurant.

The post was captioned, "Leaving Toscanos tonite and ran into Deena and her husband Chris from Jersey Shore! Such a nice couple!!"

Deena, her husband and their two adorable sons, CJ and Cam, are often seen doing family things throughout the area.

Get our free mobile app

Back in the fall, they visited Shady Brook Farm in Yardley, PA . They took a wagon ride to pick pumpkins.

Maybe the Buckner's will try the newest restaurant on Farnsworth Avenue next time they're in Bordentown City, Bordentown Square Tap + Grill.

It just opened on the corner of Farnsworth Avenue and Crosswicks Street. It's where the old Jester's Café used to be. It immediately started getting awesome reviews. Everyone's loving the menu and beer lovers are totally into the self-pour tap wall.

Check it out below. It's behind this contest winner.

Back to the Buckners. Happy birthday Deena. It looks like you had a nice night at Toscano. Clearly, you have great taste in restaurants.

Look Inside The "Hippy Hut" in Mercer County, NJ This has to be one of the coolest Airbnbs in all of Mercer County, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna