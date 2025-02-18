It’s no secret that we have some of the best pizza in the country right here in New Jersey.

If you wear it, nothing will compare to a New Jersey slice.

Yes, I’m aware that there are a ton of amazing pizza spots that specialize in different styles scattered throughout the country, but New Jersey pizza just hits different.

Maybe it’s because I’m from New Jersey, but I would argue it’s the best. If you’re into pizza as much as I am, I’m sure you keep up with Dave Portnoy’s pizza reviews.

Dave Portnoy is the president of Barstool Sports and over the last few years, he’s been reviewing pizzas all over the country and giving them ratings.

He’s been to a ton of spots in the New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania area and all of the pizza shops he reviews have their doors flooded after the One Bite Pizza Review hits social media.

One New Jersey spot has gotten some pretty high praise from Dave and it’s really an honor. It’s known online that Dave loves a thin, crispy, “no flop” pie and I would say he has great taste.

He’s been in the Princeton area reviewing Conte’s and also the Robbinsville area reviewing Delorenzo’s, but those highly rated shops aren’t the ones that are rated the highest in New Jersey by Dave himself.

What New Jersey Pizza Shop Is Rated The Highest By Dave Portnoy?

The highest-rated pizza shop by Dave Portnoy is in Raritan, New Jersey and it’s called DeLucia’s Brick Oven Pizza.

He gave this spot a 9.4 and it’s #4 on his list of best pizzas he’s tried so far on this One Bite Pizza Review journey.

DeLucia’s is located at 3 1st Ave in Raritan, New Jersey and is well known in the state for having great pizza. Would you give this spot a try?

I’m dying to try it for myself.

