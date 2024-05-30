NJ fast food chain unveils new summer menu items

🌮 Some new cheesy creations are about to pop up on a fast-food menu

It’s a marriage between a Mexican fast-food chain and a cheesy cracker.

Taco Bell and Cheez-Its are teaming up to unveil a lineup of “cheezy” creations that will be available for a limited time, starting on June 6 nationwide.

The cool part is the new dishes are made with a super, crunchy Cheez-It cracker that is 16 times the size of a standard Cheez-It.

Taco Bell tested the dishes nearly two years ago at a location in Irvine, California. The items were such a hit that the company devised a plan in February to launch them nationwide.

The Taco Bell/16x Cheez-It Creations

Big Cheez-It Tostada: For $3.99, the tostada features the Big Cheez-It cracker topped with layers of Taco Bell’s season beef, diced tomatoes, lettuce, shredded cheese, and cool reduced-fat sour cream.

Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme: This creation for $5.49 includes seasoned beef, warm nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, cool reduced-fat sour cream, and diced tomatoes, but the typical tostada shell is replaced with a Big Cheez-It cracker before being wrapped inside a tortilla that is grilled to go.

Big Cheez-It Box: This box for $8.99 includes the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme, a beefy 5-layer burrito, regular-sized nacho fries, and a medium fountain drink.

Taco Bell is no stranger to teaming up with snack brands. The chain also teamed up with Frito-Lay to create Dorito Locos Tacos, which have been on the menu since 2012.

The latest models of the Big Cheez-It are exclusively available first to Taco Bell Rewards Members in the Taco Bell app starting Thursday, May 30, ahead of the nationwide availability on Thursday, June 6.

There are approximately 116 Taco Bell restaurants in New Jersey.

