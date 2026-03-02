Conan Gray has come a long way in a few years. Just a few years since releasing music on YouTube, Conan Gray has had a ton of success with the songs "Heather" and "Maniac." Now he's enjoying the success of his biggest song to date with "Vodka Craberry."

So we're super excited to welcome Conan Gray to Philly for his biggest concert yet where he'll playing at the Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly known as the Wells Fargo Center) in South Philadelphia tonight (March 2).

What Is Conan Gray's Setlist for Philadelphia, PA?

Are you heading to see Conan Gray in South Philly tonight? We have more info about parking, set time, and more posted for you here. You can click here to learn more.

READ MORE: Every Show Hitting the Xfinity Mobile Arena in 2026

In the meantime, we know that many people like to know the setlist before the show starts. After all, for me it's how I plan my bathroom breaks. But I know that not everyone likes to know every move in a concert. They, instead, prefer to be surprised.

My World

Never Ending Song

Care

Wish You Were Sober

Class Clown

People Watching

The Cut That Always Bleeds

Eleven Eleven

Nauseous

Surprise Acoustic selection (this song has changed nightly)

READ MORE: Why Was the Wells Fargo Center Suddenly Renamed Last Year?

Romeo

The Best

Fan Chosen Song

Heather

Family Line

Connell

Actor

Maniac

Vodka Cranberry

2026 Xfinity Mobile Arena Concert Schedule The Xfinity Mobile Arena is the biggest indoor arena in Philadelphia (and one of the largest in the entire country). This list highlights the biggest concerts coming to Xfinity Mobile Arena from rock concerts to pop superstars and more, it's going to be a great year in South Philly. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST