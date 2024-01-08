Beware When Using This Viral Chipotle Hack in New Jersey

If there is one restaurant chain that I could eat every single day, it’s Chipotle. Although there are a lot of other small businesses in the area that serve up amazing, authentic Mexican food, Chipotle is a great option when talking about chain restaurants.

The only downside to Chipotle is that sometimes, your bowl can look a little different even if your order is the same. Whenever I go and depending on which location I do go, sometimes my bowl is either spilling out (which is the absolute best-case scenario) or it looks like it’s half eaten (which is not ideal).

This woman on TikTok, @kailyzl, may be a modern-day genius when it comes to handling this situation no matter where you are.

She started putting all of her Uber Eats and Chipotle app names as “Keith Lee”, a food critic in the Las Vegas area and she swears that her orders are always packed to the brim since starting to do this.

The video has over half of a million views at the moment and everyone is trying out this insane hack at their local Chipotle locations now. She explains in a separate video that we all need to start changing our names on the Chipotle app when you order ahead to a local celebrity or a celebrity that is from your home state and you will for sure get your bowl packed to the brim.

This is such a hilarious way to make sure you get your best bang for your buck. Even though it seems like a genius idea, it may backfire. Imagine if your local Chipotle in New Jersey has 5 orders that week from “Bruce Springsteen”.

You may just be setting yourself up for failure and they may just give you less product once they catch on to what you’re doing. If you’re feeling like taking the chance though, try and make your name a celebrity from your state and see if this hack is worth it!

