Hey Chick-fil-A fans, there's a new location being talked about for Newtown, PA, according to NewtownPANow.com.

New Chick-fil-A proposed in Newtown

I'm not sure if this means the Chick-fil-A in the Newtown Shopping Center on West Road would stay open or closed and relocated, but if approved a new location would be built near the Newtown Bypass.

New proposed Chick-fil-A would be near Newtown Bypass

The new, proposed location would take over the old TD Bank building, on Newtown-Yardley Road and Upper Silver Lake Road, which would allow for it to utilize the existing drive-thru.

A new Wawa was recently approved to be built across the street for the proposed Chick-fil-A.

Newtown residents may welcome the a new Chick-fil-A because the location in the Newtown Shopping Center tends to back up traffic in that area. Yes, it's that popular. If you've ever had the nuggets, you understand. Ha ha.

The application for variances needed to go ahead with this new location will be reviewed by the Newtown Township Planning Commission at tonight's meeting (Tuesday, April 16). There needs to be approval/permission for signage and to operate a drive-thru, among other things. For more information, click here.

The article states they will then "submit an advisory recommendation to the Newtown Township Board of Supervisors."

The Newtown Zoning Hearing Board will look over the plans at its meeting on Thursday, May 2nd.

Plans for another Chick-fil-A on East Lincoln Highway in Middletown Township

By the way, there are plans for another Chick-fil-A on East Lincoln Highway in Middletown Township too.

Currently, there is a location next to Sesame Place (which is also crazy crowded). The new one would be near the Lowe's.

READ MORE: New stores and restaurants coming to King of Prussia Mall

For more information, click here to read the article in its entirety.

