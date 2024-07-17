Have you driven by the Burger King on the corner of Quakerbridge Road and Sloan Avenue in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) lately?

I was shocked to see that it was closed.

It looked like it had been knocked down. Then I wondered if there had been a fire. There are big fences up all around it.

As I got closer, I saw relieved to see the signs that it's currently closed because it's being renovated.

This looks like a major remodel. It does look like they tore down most of the original building down and are basically starting again.

The sign on the construction fence in front of the fast food restaurant reads, "A fresh new look coming soon."

I'm happy to see it's not closing for good after hearing the news that Burger King is closing 400 stores around the country.

I checked the list of restaurants that are being shut down and the locations in New Jersey and Pennsylvania are all staying open, and some, like the one in Hamilton are being remodeled.

Back in 2022, Burger King said it was going to spend $400 million to help revive the brand...to "reclaim the flame."

The money is being spent on remodeling locations, updating technology used and kitchen equipment.

The new "Garden Grill" design will have digital kiosks for ordering, and a reimagined drive-thru with a pick-up line.

READ MORE: Big Lots closing stores; close to bankruptcy.

The Whopper is going to be the star of the menu, as it should be.

I'll let you know when it will be reopening.

