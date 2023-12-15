Happy Ending: Bull Caught at Newark Train Station Finds New Home!

All's well that ends well for the bull who caused chaos in Newark earlier this week!

It was a crazy sight on Thursday morning when a loose bull was inexplicably seen running and walking down Newark Penn Station train tracks. The news quickly caught national headlines alongside videos of the huge, horned animal, taken by perplexed onlookers.

At the time, nobody really knew where he came from or how he ended up on the train tracks, but his disruption frustrated hundreds by delaying commutes to and from New York and New Jersey by 45 minutes!

If you missed it, check out one of the many videos below! Poor thing looks just as confused as we all were!

Eventually police were able to corner the bull, tranquilize him, and safely capture him. Fortunately no one was hurt.

Saved from the slaughterhouse!

It was later found out that the elusive bull's name is Ricardo. If eluding the slaughterhouse was all part of Ricardo's plan, he succeeded! Soon after his after his capture, he was transported to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue, an animal sanctuary in Sussex County.

They posted a video of Ricardo on their Facebook page with an update later that day:

"Ricardo waking up from tranquilizer...He has had a long, rough day of fighting for his life, luckily it has paid off.."

Later on, Ricardo was fully awake and standing and showered with compliments from his new caretaker!

What's next for Ricardo?

The happiest ending. Ricardo will stay at the sanctuary and live out his days peacefully at his new home!

