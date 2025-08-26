If you’ve ever driven down South, you’ve probably heard people rave about Buc-ee’s like it’s a theme park with gas pumps. It’s the mega stop where you grab a brisket sandwich, a beaver-branded hoodie, and enough snacks to feed an entire carload on a road trip.

Buc-ee's Expands To East Coast With First Virginia Location Getty Images loading...

The bathrooms are known for being some of the cleanest you’ve seen, the aisles go on forever, and the vibe is “road trip core” in the best way. Around here, we’re pretty loyal to Wawa and QuickChek, but Buc-ee’s has a cult following that makes people plan their whole route just to swing through.

How far is the nearest Buc-ee's from New Jersey?

The closest open Buc-ee’s to the Garden State is in Mount Crawford, Virginia (Rockingham County, just off I-81).

From Central Jersey, you’re looking at roughly 250–260 miles, or about 4 to 4.5 hours on a good day, give or take traffic and your exact starting point. It’s the big new Virginia location at 838 Friedens Church Rd., which opened this summer and instantly became an East Coast road-trip staple.

If you’re mapping it out, you can for sure do this in a weekend if you dedicate yourself to the road trip lifestyle. Leave in the morning, do some sightseeing along the way, hit Buc-ee’s for some Beaver Nuggets and beef jerky, and be home by night.

There are some rumors that Buc-ee’s will make its way up the East Coast, but for now, this is the closest location for us in the Garden State. Are you already planning your trip out? I think I am.

