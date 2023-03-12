Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have been forced to cancel two consecutive concerts in a row this week.

Since the band is just days away from playing in Philadelphia, we're wondering:

Is their Philadelphia concert about to be the next one to be canceled?

On Saturday (March 11), the band announced they were postponing their show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, which was scheduled for Sunday evening (March 12). The announcement says the show was postponed "due to illness."

“We are working on rescheduling the date so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled show," they said on Saturday.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour - Tampa, FL Getty Images loading...

Philadelphia fans are concerned, however, because Sunday's concert marks the second one in less than a week that the band has been forced to postpone.

Their March 9 show, which was scheduled to take place in Columbus, Ohio, was postponed as well.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are scheduled to perform in Albany, NY on Tuesday (March 14) before coming to Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center for a Thursday night concert (that's March 16).

As of Sunday morning, the Philadelphia concert will go on as scheduled. No changes have been announced for that show.

The Wells Fargo Center's website has not posted any updates about the show.

But fans are concerned because the band has not publicly said who is ill at this time.

The band did continue to perform through an apparent illness back in February. Reports from Spin.com at that time that Van Zandt and other band members were missing from the lineup for a Dallas concert on February 10 due to COVID diagnoses at that time. This has left fans wondering if the Boss himself is sick this time around.

The band's longtime guitarist, Steven Van Zandt replied to a fan inquiry on social media saying the illness was "nothing serious."

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band 2023 Tour - Tampa, FL Getty Images loading...

"No need to be anxious or afraid. Nothing serious. Just a temporary situation. We will all be back in full force very soon," he wrote on Twitter this weekend.

We'll see if anything else changes.



