There's a smokin' hot new restaurant and bar in Princeton that's caught my attention. It just opened and you should definitely go check it out.

It's called Blaze and it's on Route One South. It's described as the Princeton area's hottest culinary experience...where flavor meets fire.

It's a great place to meet up with friends, relax, watch a game, take in some live music and more. I'm thinking it's going to become your regular spot.

The menu is filled with tempting appetizers like garlic shrimp, truffle parmesan fries and smoked wings. The handhelds include the Smoked Brisket Sandwich and Blazin' Burger.

The Shrimp Fra Diavolo, Rigatoni Bolognese and more will satisfy your pasta craving.

Beer Can Chicken is one of the entrees, along with Hand Carved Ribeye, Pan Seared Salmon, Smoked Brisket and more. You can check out the complete menu here.

The pastas and entrees even have chef suggested beers and wines to go with each dish.

There are soups and salads too.

On Sunday and Monday nights there are Game Day Specials from 7pm - 11pm. It's the perfect place to catch a game.

There's live music most Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. The first Latin Night is coming up this Saturday night (September 23rd). Check out the entertainment schedule here.

If you've been feeling some restaurant fatigue lately and are looking for a new, cool place, this is it. You can't go wrong. It's the new hotspot in the area.

Check out the website here to see the menu, entertainment schedule, make a reservation, get directions and more.

Blaze is located at 4355 Route One South, Princeton. Adjacent to the Doubletree Hotel.

