Did you know that the biggest Wawa in the entire world is right here in Pennsylvania?

If you live nearby, you might be shocked to find out this massive Wawa could be just a short drive away! It’s been open for a few years now, but I only recently discovered that this specific location holds the title of the largest Wawa on the planet.

If you’re a true Wawa fan, this is absolutely a spot you’ll want to visit at least once. Wawa stores are practically everywhere throughout New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It feels like no matter which town you’re in, there’s one nearby.

They’ve built their reputation on hoagies, coffee, snacks, and more recently, pizza! Seriously, Wawa has just about everything to satisfy any craving.

This particular Wawa is on a completely different level and it truly is amazing.

Wawa Convenience Stores Getty Images loading...

This location, found in Philadelphia, is a jaw-dropping 11,500 square feet.

When it first opened, 6ABC reported that it featured massive video screens, a mural of Philly’s skyline, a cozy café, and even free Wi-Fi for customers! No other Wawa anywhere offers quite the same experience, especially given its prime spot right in the heart of the city.

So, where can you find it? You can check out the world’s largest Wawa at 6th and Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, PA.

It’s been welcoming customers since 2018, but many people are just now learning that it officially holds the record as the biggest Wawa ever built!

