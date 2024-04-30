Hey Philly, Bette Midler NEEDS Appear on Abbott Elementary!

This one is a no brainer (if you ask me), so I am calling on all of Philadelphia to help make it happen.

Bette Midler — the legendary actress of the big screen, the small screen, and Broadway —just made a bit of a public pitch to guest star on our most beloved sitcom… Abbott Elementary. And she has a specific role in mind.

Bette Midler wants to play Melissa Schemmenti’s mother.

Midler shared the comments on X (formerly known as Twitter) last week joking that she was now using X.com to pitch herself for TV shows.

“Since I'm now using this website to pitch myself on TV shows, I would also like to play Melissa Schemmenti's mother on ‘Abbott Elementary,” Midler wrote on April 21. “If you see Quinta Brunson, please tell her.”

Melissa Schemmenti, of course, is the character played by Lisa Ann Walter on the hit ABC sitcom. Schemmenti is a second-grade teacher in the mockumentary-style sitcom set in a Philadelphia elementary school.

We. Are. Here. For. It!

And we’re not alone. The post on X.com has more than 24,000 likes and nearly 800 replies as of this moment.

Abbott Elementary is already a Philly favorite so many local millennials. So, of course, just the very idea of pairing two of the generation's favorite characters together would be epic.

Lisa Ann Walter, of course, is beloved by millennials for her portrayal of Chessy (the housekeeper) in the 1998 film, The Parent Trap.

And to our generation, Midler is best known as Winifred Sanderson in the beloved Disney movie Hocus Pocus.

Parent Trap & Hocus Pocus Composite via YouTube & Canva loading...

These together on screen would be pure comedic gold.

Can someone shout to Quinta Brunson when she's back in her hometown of Philly to address Temple's graduating class on May 8?