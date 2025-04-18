One Of America’s Best Zoos is in Pennsylvania

If you're looking for a fun day trip in Pennsylvania that’s perfect for the family, a date, or honestly just anyone who loves animals, the Philadelphia Zoo has to be on your summer bucket list. It’s not just any zoo it’s the oldest zoo in the country, and it’s still crushing it when it comes to rankings and reviews.

U.S. News & World Report recently named it one of the best zoos in the United States. Pretty impressive for a place that’s been around since 1874.

Don’t let the age fool you, this place is far from outdated.

Philadelphia Zoo Named Amongst Best In America

The Philadelphia Zoo has over 1,900 rare or endangered animals, and it continues to be a leader in animal care and conservation.

One of the coolest things they have is Zoo360, which is a trail system that allows animals to roam between exhibits using overhead bridges and pathways. This means you might see a bunch of different animals walking around you.

One of the fan favorites is Big Cat Falls, where you can see some lions, pumas, and jaguars walking right above you on an overhang.

There are also so many other amazing exhibits to check out during your visit.

The Philadelphia Zoo is located at 3400 W. Girard Ave. in Philly.

If you’ve never gotten the chance to go, you need to get there this summer. It’s super easy to get to and you will absolutely get your money's worth because there’s so much to see. Whether you’ve been a dozen times or it’s your first visit, it never disappoints.

27 Must-See Concerts in Philadelphia in 2025 Wow. 2025 will bring some of the best concerts from some of our absolute favorite artists to Philadelphia (including Tate McRae, Post Malone & Katy Perry). So we made a list of the 26 shows that we are MOST excited to see in 2025. Gallery Credit: Joe, 94.5 PST