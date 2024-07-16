Buying a Used Car? This is the Best-Selling Used Vehicle in New Jersey

On the look out for a pre-owned car in New Jersey? In your search, you may want to weigh your options by first considering what everyone else is going for.

close up of handshake in auto show or salon Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Of course best-selling vehicles vary from state-to-state. What may be well-suited for a farmer in Wisconsin may not be what someone in suburban New Jersey would go for. But when shopping for a used vehicle, two of the most important factors to consider are reliability and affordability.

But everyone's different! You need a car that best suits your specific needs. But it's still useful to know what everyone else around you is buying.

What's the best-selling used car in America 2024?

If you're considering your next used-vehicle purchase on a larger scale, the best-selling one in the United States in 2024 is... the Ford F-150.

Durability. Versatility. Capability. They look big and strong.

Ford Recalls 2 Million F-150's Over Seat Belt Issue That Causes Fire Getty Images loading...

According to KansasCity.com, the average price of a used Ford F-150 is just over $34,500. Ford F-Series trucks are also the best-selling new cars in 2024 too.

What's the best-selling used car in New Jersey 2024?

So let's narrow it down a bit in you don't want to buy your newly-licensed 17 year-old kid a big Ford pickup truck. The best-selling used car in New Jersey is a different story.

According to GoBankingRates, the best-selling used car this year in New Jersey is...

Honda Civic

Budget-friendly. Reliable. It holds a 2.5% share of total state used car sales in 2024.

The 2022 North American Car, Truck, And Utility Vehicle Of The Year Awards Held In Detroit Getty Images loading...

CoPilotSearch.com sings the Honda Civic's praises in terms of performance, reputation, fuel efficiency and safety features:

"The multiple trim selections and sedan or hatchback variations make the Honda Civic one of the most popular compact cars today. They’ve been on the market for nearly 50 years, proving themselves as a commuter car and beyond."

Honda Issues Recalls 750,000 Vehicles In The U.S. Due To Air Bag Defect Getty Images loading...

Thinking of buying a used Honda Civic? Maybe you already drive one! It sure seems like a solid option.

Here Are 11 New Jersey Stereotypes That Are Actually True We have to admit...these stereotypes are right! Gallery Credit: Austyn