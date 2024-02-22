If you're obsessed with pizza and you live in Pennsylvania, turns out you're in a pretty good place for a hot slice!

Take Philly, for instance.

Everybody in the Philadelphia area has a favorite pizza spot. Some people will tell you it's Santucci's. Other may tell you it's Angelo's. Or you may even say it's Pizzeria Beddia, Down North Pizza, Pizza Jawn, Tacconnelli’s, Circles + Squares, and more! There are tons of amazing spots.

And all of those game-changing slices have added up! Philadelphia is officially one of the best places to get the some of best pizza you'll ever have.

The results are in, and Philadelphia is ranked the 4th best city for pizza in the United States, according to a recent survey by Clever Real Estate.

They ranked the. 50 largest metro cities across different metrics such as Pizza reputation, Rate of pizza restaurants, Average Yelp rating for pizza spots, Pizza passion based on search history, and more!

As much as we love to brag about our pizza in Philly, it would have been an embarrassment if we didn't at least break the top 10!

Here's what Clever Real Estate said about the pizza scene in Philly:

"Philadelphia scored an 86 out of 100 in our pizza passion metric, based on Google search activity for pizza terms. That's 19% higher than the average city's score of 72 and includes ranking No. 2 in online search interest for varieties such as pizza margherita, pizza bagels, and tomato pie."

And that's not all! Another Pennsylvania city broke the Top 10 - Pittsburgh!

Some of the best pizza spots in Pittsburgh? The survey recommends Proper Taproom and Piccolo Forno.

And just in case you're curious, here are the Top 5 cities for pizza:

Denver, CO Buffalo, NY Boston, MA Philadelphia, PA San Diego, CA

Where's your favorite pizza spot in Philly, Pittsburgh, or anywhere else? Let us know!

