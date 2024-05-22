If you're looking for the best breakfast in New Jersey, it's in the Pine Barrens.

Cheapism actually calls all of the places voted the best, "holes-in-the-wall."

But, that's not a negative description. In my opinion, hole-in-the-wall restaurants usually have the best food around.

The list includes one restaurant from each state and Washington D.C. They were voted "best breakfast hole-in-the-wall spots" after looking at Yelp and TripAdvisor reviews and checking out what local food critics had to say.

New Jersey's best breakfast spot is sort of a hidden gem.

It's in the tiny town of Warren Grove. If you blink you'll miss it when you drive through.

It's Lucille's County Cooking on Route 539.

Have you heard of it? It's a breakfast and brunch restaurant open Tuesday - Sunday 8am - 2pm. It's been around since 1975.

Looks delicious, doesn't it?

The article says, "This breakfast stop is a favorite thanks to its fluffy pancakes stuffed with fresh blueberries, perfectly cooked eggs, and pies that diners say just may be the best you'll ever taste. Keep a lookout for specials like a sticky bun French toast."

I've driven by Lucille's Country Cooking hundreds of times on the way down the shore (as we from New Jersey like to say instead of 'going to the beach') but, have never stopped in to eat.

These pics are making me hungry

It's always crowded, so I've always known it had to be good.

Lucille's Country Cooking is located at 1496 Route 539 in Warren Grove, NJ.

Stop in. Chances are you're going to love it.

To see the other restaurants in each state voted best breakfast, click here.

