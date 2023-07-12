Congratulations to Hightstown resident, Ben Simon. He's headed to the big leagues.

The 2023 Major League Baseball Draft was July 9 - 11 out in Seattle and the Mercer County young man got the call of a lifetime.

The former Hightstown High School and Elon University baseball player was picked up by the New York Mets. Simon is a righthanded pitcher and infielder and just finished up a strong season as a junior.

Simon was picked in the 13th round, 396th overall, NJ.com reported.

Simon's hometown is so proud of him, posting the news on the Downtown Hightstown Facebook page.

I'm sure his family is happy he's not going too far from home, it's just a short trip up the New Jersey Turnpike. I'm thinking they'll be regulars at the home games. How exciting.

Good luck, Ben. We'll be watching for you.

Cranbury, NJ Family Celebrating Their MLB Draft Pick

One town over in Cranbury, a family is also celebrating an MLB Draft Pick. Rutgers University student, Drew Conover, also got a call he'll never forget.

Conover, whose mother and extended family have lived in Cranbury for many years, was picked by the Oakland A's just above Simon in round 11, 316th overall.

Interesting fact. According to Rutgers University, Drew and his father, Kevin, are the first father/son to both be picked to head to the Majors in the MLB Draft. Kevin was picked back in 1989 by the Chicago White Sox.

Jackson, NJ man also picked in MLB Draft

Fellow Scarlet Knight, Ryan Lasko (from Jackson, NJ), will also be headed to the Oakland A's after being picked 41st (round 2). Very impressive.

It's really cool to see all of these local players having their dreams come true.

Good luck to all.

