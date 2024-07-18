A popular New Jersey beach has banned all swimming for the remainder of the 2024 season.

Officials representing Beachwood Beach, which is located in Ocean County, NJ, just made the announcement that swimming has been banned for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The decision comes as borough officials cited health concerns.

Concerns Over Bacteria Close Beach in Beachwood, NJ

In fact, for much of the 2024 season, the beach had been subject to closures following a series of tests from health officials.

Thursday's decision to close the beach for all swimming is related to those concerns.

"The Mayor and Council have decided to close swimming at the beach for the remainder of the 2024 season due to the Ocean County Health Department reporting of excessive bacteria levels found in the water," they said in a statement shared Thursday evening (July 18).

The beach, which is located on the Toms River, feeds into the Barnegat Bay.

In recent weeks, water samples collected at the beach has shown high levels of of a fecal bacteria known as Enterococci.

That's a microbe common in the feces of humans and animals.

It can lead to illness including gastrointestinal conditions and it has been known to cause infections in the ears nose and throat, according to the EPA.

Swimming Was Also Banned in 2023 at Beachwood Beach

It's worth noting that swimming was also banned at Beachwood Beach in 2023 for the entire season. That, however, was not because of bacteria or health concerns.

Swimming was banned last year because borough officials said they were unable to hire lifeguards at the time. In fact, they only had received one lifeguard application.

As for the rest of 2024, officials say that the beach itself will be open for visiting.

"You may still sit and take in the lovely view of the scenery, but no one will be permitted to swim," the statement says.