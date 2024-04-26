Wow. A beach in New Jersey has made a new list by Travel + Leisure of the 25 Best Beaches in the United States.

Gosh, how would you even narrow it down? There are so many beautiful spots, perfect for a little rest and relaxation.

What is the perfect beach for you? I would think if you ask ten people, you'd get ten different answers.

For me, the perfect beach has powder-like sand, pretty shells to collect, blue water, medium size waves, and isn't too big (I don't want to walk a mile to get to the water).

Travel + Leisure did it's best and came up with the 25 Best Beaches in the USA. One of those beaches is in New Jersey. That's quite a compliment.

It's Asbury Park Beach.

Here's how the magazine describes it:

"A little bit historic charm, a little bit rock 'n' roll, this Jersey Shore destination has everything you want out of a Northeastern summer spot. Stretching about a mile along New Jersey's Atlantic coast, Asbury Park Beach is a lively, clean, white-sand paradise. Sunbathing, swimming, surfing, fishing, and people-watching are popular activities here. It's backed by a historic boardwalk bustling with restaurants, bars, fast food, and interesting shops in addition to a splash park and miniature golf courses."

Of course, Asbury Park is home to the famous music venue, The Stone Pony, where many stars have taken the stage over the years.

There are so many great Jersey Shore beaches and towns, but Asbury Park does have a unique charm.

You should check out the rest of the list. With summer coming, you may want to plan a trip.

