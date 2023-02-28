Another huge winning lottery ticket was sold in Mercer County recently, according to New Jersey Lottery officials.

One Power Ball ticket, sold at the Stop n Shop (store #850) on Denow Road in Pennington, matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for Saturday's drawing (February 25th).

Get our free mobile app

The winning ticket earned a second tier, $50,000 prize. Not bad, I'd take it.

The winning numbers were 11,24,58, 66 and 67. The RED Power Ball was 26. The Power Play was 3x.

I love the way the New Jersey Lottery breaks it down. There were 23,837 winners that split the $143,342 in winnings from that Saturday drawing. The prizes ranged from $3 to $300. Hey, that could be you.

The Power Ball pot rolled over to $131,000,000 for the next drawing, which was Monday. There was no winner again, so tomorrow's pot (Wednesday) is up to $143,000,000.

For more information on Saturday's winning Mercer County ticket, click here.

What would do if you won that kind of money? I'd be the proud owner of an ocean front house to start. Of course, I'd help my family, friends, and local charities too.

This isn't the first time there's been a big winning lottery in Mercer County. A $10,000 winning ticket was sold at the Nassau Park Wegmans in West Windsor a few months ago.

Another $50,000 winning ticket was sold at a Quick Chek in Hamilton and a million dollar winner was sold in Trenton.

You'd better get your tickets quick. You can't win unless you play.

You know what the New Jersey Lottery says, "Anything can happen in Jersey."

Here Are 10 Cringe-Worthy NJ Pronunciations I sawl these on Reddit. Youse ready for these New Jersey pronunciations?