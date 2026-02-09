It's been a very tough morning on the rails across our area and it's lingering into the mid-morning.

Rail Service Is Suspended Around New York City

Rail service on NJ Transit & Amtrak is essentially stopped this morning between New York City and Philadelphia. Overhead wire issues in the Newark, NJ area to blame.

Get our free mobile app

As of 10:00 a.m. on Monday, New Jersey Transit has suspended rail service on the Northeast Corridor Line between Penn Station in New York and Trenton, NJ. Meanwhile, the Raritan Valley Line trains will origin and terminate at Newark Penn Station, according to New Jersey Transit.

READ MORE: Hazardous Freight Train Puts 1 in 3 New Jerseyans at Risk

New Jersey Transit is cross honoring on PATH trains and buses in the Newark area. You can learn more on the contingency section of their website.

Amtrak Having Issues With Train Service

Meanwhile, the issues are causing canceled trains and more for Amtrak. We've seen cancelations on the Northeast Regional Rail Lines and Keystone line trains in and out of Penn Station this morning. Customers are reminded to check Amtrak's website to rebook on the next available train.

The cancelations are the latest development in a tough morning on the rails. Earlier today, trains in and out New York's Penn Station were subject to an hour delay. Of course, that seems to have escalated by now.

CHECK THIS OUT: In Case You Missed It: Recapping Bad Bunny's Halftime Performance

The exact cause of the overhead wire issues and a window of time for the repair was not immediately clear. So aren't exactly sure how long these issues may (or may not) last on the rails.