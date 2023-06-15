If you’re a North Jersey foodie, I’m sure this event that’s happening in East Rutherford will excite you.

There’s going to be a street food festival called the Dream Food Festival coming to the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford, New Jersey. If you’ve never been to this mall before, it is absolutely enormous so there are usually a lot of fun events and activities that come through.

Major celebrities have been spotted there over the years to check out one of the largest malls in America like Cardi B and Kim Kardashian. The ‘Dream Food Fest’ is about to have over 100 different street food vendors, artists, musicians, and tons more to check out while it hits American Dream this July.

Get our free mobile app

The vendor lineup for the event was just released and there are so many places to check out for a quick bite like Mao’s Bao and Jersey Pickles, places to stop for a full meal like So Sarap NYC and Lomo Truck, while also having some dessert options from vendors like The Boiis and Sam’s Fried Ice Cream.

It seems like this event will be a food lover's dream, so even if you aren’t from the East Rutherford area, it may just be a fun getaway for the day.

The 'Dream Food Festival' is said to be the largest food festival in New York and New Jersey and if you’re interested in this, tickets are officially on sale on their website now. The clock is ticking and the event is almost here!

The ‘Dream Food Festival’ is going down on July 14 through the 16th at American Dream Mall. It looks like it will be a huge setup in one of the parking lots they have on site. The address says the festival will take place at Lot 26, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford, NJ.

Find more info and ticket info here!

Kim Kardashian and Kids Enjoy a Day at the American Dream Mall Stars - they have to entertain their children just like us!