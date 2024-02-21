Is the old AMC 24 movie theater on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton Township about to be turned into migrant housing?

That's the rumor that's been swirling all over Hamilton Township (Mercer County) and running rampant on social media lately.

Rumors Swirl That Hamilton Township's AMC Theater Will Become Migrant Housing in NJ

There was a lot of chatter in a Hamilton-based Facebook group recently, with some residents quite fired up about the possibility of the former movie theater being turned into temporary migrant housing.

The person claimed to have heard the rumor was true from high-placed sources.

Well, I'm here to tell you that I got to the bottom of this debate.

Hamilton Township's AMC 24 Will Not Become Migrant Housing

The rumor is simply NOT TRUE.

When I was told how big of a deal this was becoming online, I decided to reach out to Hamilton Township Mayor, Jeff Martin, to find out what was really going on.

"The rumor is 100% not true. I don't know where these rumors started but AMC is not and will not be used for migrant housing," Mayor Martin told me. "We are talking to potential developers for the site and all the talked about potential developments are commercial uses."

You may have noticed vehicles in the old AMC 24 parking lot lately.

I've heard it's being used for overflow parking for those visiting the new Hindu temple in Robbinsville, which is located nearby.

So this raises the question...

What Should Open Where the Old AMC in Hamilton Township Was Located?

I personally think that some kind of a sports and entertainment complex would be fun, right?

There have been other rumors that it's going to become a Top Golf. That would be cool, but I don't believe there's any truth to that rumor either until it's official.

But, of course, if I find out the fate of the old theaters, I will certainly fill you in.

