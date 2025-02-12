Well, the once very popular AMC 24 Hamilton movie theater on Sloan Avenue in Hamilton, NJ (Mercer County) is still vacant.

Former AMC 24 Hamilton is still vacant

I drove by there recently and there's been no visible change to the area, as far as I can tell.

What's to become of this now wasted space?

I'm not sure.

Residents would like to see an entertainment complex

I've heard locals mention it would be a great site for a Top Golf, which is an open-air golf range and restaurant, or, a Dave & Busters arcade and entertainment venue.

Interesting.

I haven't heard any recent buzz, but one year ago rumors were running rampant all over Mercer County that the empty theater would become migrant housing.

That seems to be such a hot topic these days.

At this time last year, Hamilton residents were very concerned that the theater was going to turn into temporary migrant housing.

It was quite the heated discussion in a Hamilton Community Facebook Group.

A resident claimed they heard the information from "high-placed sources."

Who knows who they were referring to, but I can tell you the rumors were quickly shut down.

The rumor was absolutely not true.

Hamilton Mayor Jeff Martin shut down the rumor

I went right to the Mayor of Hamilton, Jeff Martin, to set the record straight.

Martin told me, "The rumor is 100% not true. I don't know where these rumors started but AMC is not and will not be used for migrant housing."

At the time (February 2024), Martin added, "We are talking to potential developers for the site and all the talk about potential developments are commercial uses."

It looks like no new developments yet.

If I find out anything else, I'll let you know.

