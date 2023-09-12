If you're looking for something fun to do this fall with your family, friends or a date, I've got a great idea for you.

The Hopewell Valley Arts Council has announced that it's almost time for the Amazing Pumpkin Carve.

HV Art Council/Amazing Pumpkin Carve 2022

It truly is amazing. It's one of my favorite events of the season. This year will be its 9th year. This event takes pumpkin carving to the next level. It's something you're not going to want to miss.

The Amazing Pumpkin Carve will kick off Wednesday, October 11th and run through Sunday, October 15th.

It will once again be held at Woolsey Park in Titusville, NJ (221 Washington Crossing Pennington Road).

The popular event promises to be even bigger and better than last year.

It's going to be an outdoor festival (so wear comfy shoes) with live music, storytellers around fire pits, games, face painting and of course, the amazing, outrageous, creative pumpkins.

HV Arts Council/Amazing Pumpkin Carve 2022

I bet you've never seen anything like this. The pumpkins are massive. They're over 150 pounds each.

Local artists show off their carving skills and the result is...well, amazing. I know I'm using that word a lot, but they really are amazing. You'll see. Thousands of people enjoy this display every year.

I think I took about 100 pictures last time I was there. I was in awe.

Chris Rollins

Don't worry about seeing them after dark. The pumpkins are in illuminated tents.

Here are the hours:

Wednesday, October 11th - 7-9pm

Thursday, October 12th - 5-9pm

Friday, October 13th - 5-9pm

Saturday, October 14th - 3-9pm

Sunday, October 15th - 3-7pm

Tickets range from $5 - $20 with strollers being free.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here. Heads up, you'll save $5 per adult ticket if you buy them by September 30th.

The Amazing Pumpkin Carve will be one of the coolest things you do this fall, trust me.

