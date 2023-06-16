Hey Today Show fans, I've got some exciting news. Weatherman and co-anchor, Al Roker, will be doing a one night only chat about being a cancer survivor in Mercer County at the end of June and you're invited.

The exclusive Cancer Survivors Month event with Al Roker is presented by Princeton Health Community Wellness and the Penn Medicine Princeton Cancer Center.

It's being held Wednesday, June 28th at 7pm at the Westin Princeton in Forrestal Village (201 Village Boulevard, Princeton).

Tell your friends and join the moderated discussion. Al has such a charismatic personality, it's sure to be a fun night. Don't miss this exciting opportunity. I can't wait to see what he's wearing and of course, his signature glasses. He's very stylish.

Admission is free, but you must register by clicking here. Don't wait, I'm sure it will fill up quickly.

Roker was diagnosed with prostate cancer back in November of 2020 and will be chatting about his experience. He talked about his cancer battle on the Today Show and has since raised awareness and spread the word about early detection and screening.

Come early for coffee, tea and desserts. Check-in will begin at 5:30pm.

For more information, click here.

