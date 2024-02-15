This Service Helps NJ Drivers Overcome Their Acrophobia

New Jersey has outdone itself with the amount of resources it provides. I’ll admit it, I’m not afraid of driving or being in a car, but if you take me on a bridge I do get a little nervous!

I know I can be a bit of an overreactor when it comes to situations like this but being a little nervous while driving over a high bridge. If you’re like me and suffer from acrophobia, there is a support service that will help you feel safe when crossing one of Jersey’s most intimidating bridges.

What is Acrophobia?

Acrophobia is best described as an extreme fear of heights.

We all know that heights are one of the things that humans are most commonly afraid of and sometimes it can affect your daily life.

The Delaware River and Bay Authority Police Department has encountered a lot of drivers who have this fear when crossing over the Delaware Memorial Bridge which leads to this amazing service called their Acrophobia Support service.

“Since the opening of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in 1951, travelers suffering from acrophobia have been unable to drive across the Bridge. To aid motorists who suffer from acrophobia, a decision was made to provide an escort service, whereby police personnel would meet the customer at the bridge approach and drive their vehicle over the bridge.” - DRBA.net

Acrophobia can be a very paralyzing thing and, amazingly, we have a service in New Jersey like this to help those who may suffer from this fear. If you require this service, you’re instructed to pull your vehicle off of the highway and remain on the shoulder.

You can notify the police that you need an escort by calling their Communications Center at (302)571-6343. Police will then arrive at the scene and help you cross the bridge.

This truly is an amazing service and you should without a doubt take advantage of the help they provide if you’re someone who struggles with acrophobia!

